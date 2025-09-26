Sharjah: Man suffers burns in villa fire caused by gas leak in Khor Fakkan

Fire broke out in a Khor Fakkan villa due to a gas leakage on Friday morning. Specialized teams from Sharjah Police and Sharjah Civil Defense Authority responded to the incident and brought the fire under control.

A 52-year-old citizen, who suffered burns, was transported to hospital for medical care in the crisis.

Colonel Walid Yamahi, Director of the Police Department of the Eastern Region, explained that the control room received a report at six in the morning from a family member. Specialized teams and ambulance were immediately sent to the scene of the accident.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Preliminary investigations revealed, according to fire experts at the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, that the fire was caused by a limited gas leakage of the gases emitted from the internal sewerage networks of the house.

The Director of the Police Department of the Eastern Region has urged the community to periodically ensure the safety and cleanliness of the sewer, adhere to safety and preventive measures when dealing with flammable gases, and to ensure that they are regularly inspected and maintained by specialized authorities, including the protection of lives and property, to avoid such incidents.