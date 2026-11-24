Indian nationals were among the 13 killed in a crash in Ras Al Khaimah, according to a statement by the Indian consulate in Dubai. The crash also led to 14 people sustaining injuries of various severity, Ras Al Khaimah Police confirmed.

The Indian mission, whose consular jurisdiction extends to Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, said it has reached out to the bereaved families and is closely working with local authorities to provide "all possible assistance and support."

The November 24 accident occurred when a passenger bus carrying 41 people crashed into a truck that had stopped on the side of the road due to a mechanical fault.

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The identities of the deceased have not been revealed yet. The accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday on Al Watan Road in the emirate’s southern region.

The Indian mission extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving families, and said "further details are being ascertained."

Earlier, RAK Police said the deceased and injured were transferred to several hospitals, while the case was referred to the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident and take necessary legal action.

Ras Al Khaimah authorities also extended its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.