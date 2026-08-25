Indian killed in Umm Al Quwain minibus crash; body repatriated to Kerala: Social worker

An Indian expat was killed in Umm Al Quwain last week in an accident while on his way to work, a social worker has told Khaleej Times. The 35-year-old Jason was traveling with more than 10 of his colleagues in a minibus when the accident occurred.

The social worker added that the tragedy came at a moment of hope; his wife had just found a job after a lengthy search and was in the process of securing her work visa. “Jason had brought his wife from India to look for a job and very recently, she found a role as a nurse in a Sharjah-based clinic,” said Salim Noor. “The clinic was in the midst of processing her work visa when the tragedy struck.”

According to Salim, the couple, hailing from the southern Indian state of Kerala, had left their two children, aged three and six with their relatives in India, while they settled in the UAE. Jason has been in the UAE for more than five years and worked as a supervisor in an Ajman-based contracting company.

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How the accident occurred

The tragedy happened in the early hours of August 17 as the company minibus drove the workers from their residence in Ajman to their site in Umm Al Quwain, according to Salim.

“There were around 14 people in the bus, and they were on their way to work,” he said. “The driver said that he suddenly felt uneasy and he began to shiver. He was unable to control the vehicle, and it crashed into a divider.”

He added that Jason was sitting in the front passenger seat, right next to the driver. “He was killed and four others in the bus were injured,” he said. “Jason's body was repatriated to Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram a few days ago. His wife also returned to their hometown to complete Jason’s last rites.”

Salim said that some of the injured workers have been discharged but one person has a fractured leg. “The company is planning to send him to India so he can get the required medical attention and rest he needs,” he said.

The incident is the latest in a series of minibus tragedies. In June this year, seven people were killed when a minibus rammed into a parked truck on Emirates Road. Road safety experts have repeatedly questioned the safety of such vehicles and called for a ban on their use across the UAE.