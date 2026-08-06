Dubai car showroom shut until further notice after deadly gas cylinder explosion

The impact of the cylinder explosion at 'The Car Superstore' caused damages to the signboards of neighbouring shops as well

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 6 Aug 2026, 5:28 PM
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A car showroom in Al Quoz remained closed for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday following a gas cylinder explosion that killed a 27-year-old Indian employee and injured five others.

A customer service agent for the car dealership named 'The Car Superstore' confirmed to Khaleej Times that the showroom will remain closed until further notice as investigations continue.

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The incident that occurred on Monday evening saw Dubai Civil Defence teams respond swiftly, bringing the blaze under control within an hour and securing the site.

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The impact of the cylinder explosion caused damages to the signboards of neighbouring shops as well. A day after the incident, when Khaleej Times visited the location, walls of the car showroom were still covered in soot and there was a burning smell in the air.

Management of the company have not responded to requests for a comment, as they are prioritising helping the families of the injured and deceased.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosion. According to an employee of a nearby shop, authorities interviewed those who were on site at the time of the incident as part of the investigation.

Deceased identified

The deceased has been identified as SP, a 27-year-old expatriate from Kerala, India, who had moved to Dubai approximately eight months ago to work as a multimedia marketing specialist and videographer at the showroom. SP got married last year, and his family back home is devastated by the loss.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed it is in contact with the deceased’s family and local authorities to facilitate the repatriation of his mortal remains to India. The paperwork is still under process.

A colleague, who was with SP at the time of the incident, recounted that staff and bystanders had spotted flames near a gate adjacent to auto service workshops. The eyewitness told Khaleej Times that he was just few metres behind SP and exiting the showroom when the explosion occurred. Some staff members who were trying to douse the fire were injured when the cylinder burst.

The incident has prompted renewed warnings about the risks of mishandling gas cylinders, particularly during the UAE's peak summer heat. Dubai Police have previously cautioned residents against dealing with unlicensed gas cylinder sellers, revealing they had seized 300 cylinders since the start of this year for failing to meet safety standards.

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