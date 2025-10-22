Crash kills 1, injures 4: Fujairah Police remind drivers of fine for unsafe road entry

Following a tragic accident that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Emirati and injured four others on Ghubb Internal Road, Fujairah Police have renewed their call for motorists to drive cautiously and ensure roads are clear before entering or changing lanes.

The fatal crash took place on Sunday morning when one of the vehicles entered the road without confirming it was clear, resulting in a collision between two cars.

“The crash led to the death of a 20-year-old passenger at the scene and caused minor injuries to four others. Fortunately, the injured are now in stable condition and are expected to be discharged from hospital soon,” Brigadier General Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Zanahani, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, told Khaleej Times on Wednesday.

He urged all motorists to exercise utmost caution while driving, especially on internal roads that witness heavier traffic during the evenings and holidays.

“We call on all road users to adhere to speed limits, avoid distractions such as mobile-phone use, and always make sure the road is clear before entering or changing lanes. Every driver’s attention and responsibility can prevent a tragedy,” Brig Al Zanahani added.

Authorities reminded drivers that entering a road without ensuring it is safe carries a fine of Dh400 and four black points, as per UAE traffic laws. Fujairah Police also warned that speeding violations range from Dh300 to Dh3,000, depending on the level of excess speed recorded.

The deceased was laid to rest on Sunday evening following funeral prayers at Khalid bin Saad Mosque, before burial at Dibba Fujairah cemetery.

Police reiterated their commitment to enhancing road safety and reducing fatalities caused by recklessness and distraction behind the wheel.

“This tragic loss of a young life should serve as a reminder to all motorists that a single moment of negligence can lead to irreversible consequences,” Brig Al Zanahani said. “Driving responsibly is not just a legal duty, it’s a moral one.”