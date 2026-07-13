Fire in UAE's Zayed Military City warehouse under control; no casualties

The fire was caused by the burning of some wood and old ammunition, the country's Ministry of Defence reported

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 13 Jul 2026, 3:49 PM
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Firefighting teams of the UAE armed forces dealt with a fire which broke out in one of the warehouses of the Zayed Military City. The fire was caused by the burning of some wood and old ammunition, the country's Ministry of Defence reported.

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The authorities confirmed that the fire has been brought under control. No injuries were reported, the Ministry of Defence said.

The ministry asked the public to obtain information from official sources. Residents should not panic, and avoid sharing unverified news.

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