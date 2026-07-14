Fire at Ajman's residential Corniche Towers brought under control

Ajman Civil Defence teams successfully brought an accidental fire under control after it broke out in one of the Corniche Towers.

Emergency response and firefighting operations began immediately after the incident was reported, according to the Ajman Media Office.

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Authorities said the tower was evacuated as a precaution to ensure the safety of residents while firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

They added that the fire was prevented from spreading to neighbouring residential buildings, and response operations were carried out until the situation was brought under control.

On April 27, an industrial fire at a building materials factory in Ajman's Industrial Area 1 was brought under control with no injuries reported.

Civil Defence teams, working alongside the relevant authorities, responded swiftly and successfully contained the blaze, according to the Ajman Media Office.