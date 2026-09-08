Fire breaks out in residential building in Abu Dhabi's Al Dana area

Authorities urged members of the public to rely only on official sources for information about the fire

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 8 Sept 2026, 10:01 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

A fire broke out in a residential building in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dana area on Tuesday evening, September 8, 2026, prompting emergency response teams to the scene.

Abu Dhabi Police and teams from the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority are currently responding to the incident on Khalifa Bin Zayed The First Street, authorities said.

Recommended For You

One visa for 6 Gulf countries: GCC chief says scheme will launch 'soon'

One visa for 6 Gulf countries: GCC chief says scheme will launch 'soon'

Iran-backed Houthis claim 'broad operation' against Saudi Aramco's facilities

Iran-backed Houthis claim 'broad operation' against Saudi Aramco's facilities

Iran says will declare 'prohibited zone' near Hormuz strait in coming days

Iran says will declare 'prohibited zone' near Hormuz strait in coming days

New mobile immigration service at Dubai airport clears travellers in 12 seconds

New mobile immigration service at Dubai airport clears travellers in 12 seconds

UAE latest flight updates: Several flights cancelled or delayed

UAE latest flight updates: Several flights cancelled or delayed

 

Authorities have urged members of the public to rely only on official sources for information about the fire and avoid circulating unverified reports.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Further details about the cause of the fire or any casualties were not immediately available.


MOST POPULAR

1

Israeli strikes on southern Lebanese town kill 12 as fears of escalation mount

2

9-day school break in UAE as Dubai schools revise October half-term dates

3

Iran-backed Houthis claim 'broad operation' against Saudi Aramco's facilities

4

New mobile immigration service at Dubai airport clears travellers in 12 seconds

5

One visa for 6 Gulf countries: GCC chief says scheme will launch 'soon'