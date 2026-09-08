Fire breaks out in residential building in Abu Dhabi's Al Dana area

A fire broke out in a residential building in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dana area on Tuesday evening, September 8, 2026, prompting emergency response teams to the scene.

Abu Dhabi Police and teams from the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority are currently responding to the incident on Khalifa Bin Zayed The First Street, authorities said.

Authorities have urged members of the public to rely only on official sources for information about the fire and avoid circulating unverified reports.

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Further details about the cause of the fire or any casualties were not immediately available.