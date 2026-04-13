Fire at under-construction building in Dubai's JVC controlled; no injuries reported

A fire incident was reported in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) on Sunday afternoon, prompting a swift response from Dubai Civil Defence teams.

According to authorities, the operations room received the alert at 2.28pm. Immediately after, Al Barsha Fire Station was dispatched as the first responder and arrived at the scene within six minutes.

Upon arrival at 2.34pm, firefighters found that the blaze had broken out in a 27-story building under construction. The fire was classified as moderate.

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Specialised teams quickly initiated evacuation and firefighting operations to contain the flames and secure the site. By 5.03pm, the incident commander confirmed that the fire was under control, with cooling operations continuing at the scene.

No injuries were reported. Authorities said the site will be handed over to the relevant entities upon completion of cooling procedures, in line with standard safety protocols.