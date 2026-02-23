Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi warehouse; teams battle blaze on site
It emirate's police urged the community to obtain information only from official sources
- PUBLISHED: Mon 23 Feb 2026, 9:35 AM
A fire broke out during the morning hours of Monday, February 23, in an Abu Dhabi warehouse, the emirate's police revealed.
The blaze reportedly took place at a warehouse in the Capital's Al Muzoon area.
The authority said its teams along with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority are on site and currently responding to the fire.
It further urged the community to obtain information only from official sources.