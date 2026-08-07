No casualties as Yas Island building fire brought under control, Abu Dhabi police say

A fire broke out at an under-construction building on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island on Friday morning. Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority said their teams had responded to the incident.

The police advised the public to obtain information from official sources only.

Abu Dhabi police later said that the incident led to no casualties and that the fire was brought under control.

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The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority plays a pivotal role in protecting lives and property in the emirate, handling emergency, crises and disaster management across all sectors.

A fire broke out last month in one of the warehouses of the Zayed Military City, which the firefighting teams of the UAE armed forces dealt with promptly. It was caused by the burning of some wood and old ammunition, the Ministry of Defence had reported.

In June, the Carpet Souk near Zayed Port witnessed a fire that was brought under control, Abu Dhabi Police said.

Authorities said that the blaze was contained, with no injuries reported. They also said the incident had no impact on traffic in the surrounding area.