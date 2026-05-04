3 Indians injured in Fujairah industrial fire after Iranian drone attack

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Authorities in Fujairah confirmed that three Indians sustained moderate injuries after a fire broke out on the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ). The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, and officials said further updates will be issued as more information becomes available.

Fujairah Civil Defence teams continue to assess the situation following what was earlier described as an Iran-linked drone strike in the industrial area. Authorities were deployed immediately and started work to contain the blaze, according to the emirate’s media office.

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This takes the total number of injured in the UAE to 227, involving individuals of various nationalities. Since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, the total number of martyrs has reached two, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted with the Armed Forces. The total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10, from Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian nationalities.

Fujairah hosts key petroleum infrastructure, including a major port and pipelines that serve as an alternative route bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. Officials urged the public not to spread rumours and to rely only on verified official sources for information.

During the Iranian aggression in March and April, Fujairah reported several incidents of falling debris. A Bangladeshi expat was killed in one such incident on Wednesday, April 1. There were drone incidents and debris falls affecting Fujairah's infrastructure, including telecom and industrial facilities.

UAE intercepts 3 missiles

The UAE on Monday confirmed that four cruise missiles were detected heading towards the country. Authorities successfully intercepted three cruise missiles approaching the country’s territorial waters from Iran, while a fourth missile fell into the sea, the Ministry of Defence said.

UAE residents received multiple emergency alerts on Monday afternoon regarding potential missile threats and were urged to stay indoors or in safe places until the missile threat passes — the first such alerts since the shaky ceasefire went into effect almost a month ago.

The UAE’s Air Defence system actively engaged with missiles and UAV threats. The Ministry of Defence asserted that the sounds heard across the country are the result of successful interception operations against the aerial threats. Authorities urged the public to rely only on official sources for information, avoid circulating rumours, and adhere to all public safety instructions during alert situations.