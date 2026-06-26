Fire breaks out at Carpet Souk in Abu Dhabi's Zayed Port; authorities on site

The authorities advised the public to obtain information from official sources only

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 26 Jun 2026, 11:25 AM UPDATED: Fri 26 Jun 2026, 12:07 PM
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Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority teams dealt with a fire that broke out Friday morning at the Carpet Souk near Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi.

They advised the public to obtain information from official sources only.

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