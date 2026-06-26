Fire breaks out at Carpet Souk in Abu Dhabi's Zayed Port; authorities on site
The authorities advised the public to obtain information from official sources only
- PUBLISHED: Fri 26 Jun 2026, 11:25 AM UPDATED: Fri 26 Jun 2026, 12:07 PM
Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority teams dealt with a fire that broke out Friday morning at the Carpet Souk near Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi.
They advised the public to obtain information from official sources only.
Recommended For You
More to follow soon. Please refresh this page for the full version.