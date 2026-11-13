Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi's Al Mafraq Industrial Area; authorities respond

Abu Dhabi Police stressed the importance of obtaining information from official sources

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Nov 2026, 12:52 PM UPDATED: Fri 13 Nov 2026, 1:28 PM
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Teams of Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority are responding to a fire that broke out on Friday afternoon at a warehouse in the Al Mafraq Industrial Area.

Abu Dhabi Police stressed the importance of obtaining information from official sources.

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