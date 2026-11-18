A fire broke out at a warehouse in Ajman's New Industrial Area on Wednesday, authorities said. The emirate's civil defence teams successfully brought the blaze under control and prevented it from spreading to nearby sites.

No injuries were reported in the incident, the Ajman Media Office said in a statement.

Teams responded immediately after receiving the report and contained the fire, which was described as limited. Specialised teams are now completing the necessary procedures at the site.

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Last year, Ajman launched a 'building compliance package' to ensure that the emirate's buildings have high health and safety standards.

A key objective of the package is to reduce the number of fires per 100,000 people, ensuring the health and safety of all occupants in Ajman's buildings. The package was developed by Ajman Department of Municipality and Planning, in coordination with Ajman Police and Civil Defence.