Fire blazes through multiple floors in Al Barsha building in Dubai

Fire trucks were seen making their way to the spot, which is located in the vicinity of Mall of the Emirates

Published: Tue 23 Sept 2025, 2:59 PM

Updated: Tue 23 Sept 2025, 4:16 PM

A fire broke out at Saleh bin Lahej building in Al Barsha, a few metres away from the parking lot of Mall of the Emirates, at around 2pm on Tuesday, residents in the area told Khaleej Times.

“I was eating lunch when I heard several fire trucks coming in. I went outside and saw the upper floor of the building on fire,” Mira, a Filipino expat, who lives in Al Barsha 1, said.

The affected building is next to the residential building that caught fire on December 30 last year. It is also next to The B1 Mall, behind Mall of the Emirates.

Watch a video, below:

Cooling operations are underway in the Al Barsha building fire, at around 4pm. Watch the video below:

A major blaze also happened four months ago in the same vicinity. On May 13, the 13-storey Al Zarooni Building on Halim Street caught fire following a blast that originated from a gas leak at the Pearl View restaurant and cafeteria located on the ground floor of the same building.

Up until now, the entire Al Zarooni building and other restaurants that were not gutted by the fire remain closed. Some residents, Khaleej Times learned, have moved to nearby buildings.