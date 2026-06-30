UAE teen dies on the way to exams in RAK; father mourns son who was 'widely loved'

A high school student was killed while travelling to write his final examinations in Ras Al Khaimah after his vehicle collided with a trailer truck that had entered the main road suddenly, according to his father.

Ali Rashid Al Mazrouei, the father of 18-year-old Salem Al Mazrouei, said his son was on his way from his home in Al Ghail to his school in the Adhen area of Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday morning, on his way to an exam scheduled to begin at 12pm.

He was accompanied by a friend who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

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“They were on their way to school,” said Ali Rashid. “The truck suddenly came onto the main road from the right. My son’s friend, who was driving, tried to avoid the truck, but they ended up colliding with the rear of the trailer.”

He added that the journey from their home to the school usually takes around 20 to 25 minutes.

Salem passed away, while his friend sustained multiple injuries, including fractures to the pelvis, neck, and arm. His condition was initially serious, but the father said he was later able to speak and is now considered stable.

Remembering his son, Ali Rashid described Salem as a well-mannered, hardworking, and high-achieving student who was widely loved by his family, teachers, and peers.

“He was a polite and outstanding student,” he said. “His teachers came to offer condolences, and many of them were in tears. They all spoke highly of him.”

He added that Salem was deeply devoted to his family and known for always helping others.

“He was very caring and always served his family and everyone around him. He never fell short with anyone,” he said. “This was God’s will. May Allah have mercy on him and grant him paradise.”