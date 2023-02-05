Emergency Caesarian, newborn twins airlifted: Abu Dhabi Police conducts 1,340 rescue operations in 2022

Police carry out several missions to provide aid to injured and sick people in addition to searching for lost people

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 6:47 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 6:51 PM

Abu Dhabi Police's Aviation Department conducted 1,340 operations, including 101 missions to airlift injured and sick people in 2022. Officials said the operations included 370 police patrol operations and 611 staff training operations in addition to 258 other missions.

Police carry out many operations to rescue injured and sick people in addition to searching for lost people.

In one of the missions in September 2022, the Police's air ambulance flew medical staff from Delma Island Hospital to a woman who needed an emergency Caesarian and then flew her newborns twin to a nearby hospital. According to authorities, air paramedics from the Police's Aviation Department in the Central Operations Sector treated the Arab mother as she was in critical condition.

Brigadier Pilot Saeed Salem Al Marar, Director of the Abu Dhabi Police aviation department in the Central Operations Sector, stressed that the department, with its teams, keeps pace with all developments that meet the requirements of Abu Dhabi Police in terms of support for security and police units 24 hours a day and according to the best-advanced practices.

"Police always respond to emergency cases and traffic accident victims and transfer them to specialized hospitals to receive treatment through planes equipped with the latest medical equipment," he said, adding that the police officers have been highly trained and possess all necessary skills.

Al Marar noted that the force was keen on responding to humanitarian calls and always reaching the accident sites and other places within the response time to save lives and provide humanitarian care in inaccessible areas and external roads or for those stranded, whether on land or at sea.

Police said the medical teams on board the air ambulance provide the necessary medical treatment to the injured during the flight to the hospital and submit reports on their health conditions to the hospital officials and staff.

Residents can call for the ambulance on 998 (from anywhere in the UAE). An air ambulance may be sent for the patient if needed.

UAE's hospitals can handle any medical emergency. A hospital will accept you for initial treatment during medical emergencies and may transfer you to a hospital better equipped to deal with your problem.

ALSO READ: