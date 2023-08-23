Dubai: Two vehicles collide on Sheikh Zayed Road; police issue warning

UAE: 7-storey residential building announced to generate funds for medical education and research
The Dh46 million value of the endowment has been divided into 46,000 shares each valued at Dh1,000
Dubai Police have warned motorists about an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road.
According to the authority, two vehicles collided near the Danube metro station in the Abu Dhabi direction.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution while driving in the area.
ALSO READ:
The Dh46 million value of the endowment has been divided into 46,000 shares each valued at Dh1,000
Women don’t have to shoulder the burden alone as there is a treatment option for every condition
The new teachers came from around the world into the network of 44 schools across the UAE and Qatar
The injured victim was taken to Rashid Hospital for urgent medical care
The technology has improved 'ability to learn, understand, and analyse customer enquiries based on available data'
Funeral prayers were offered for the deceased at Martyr Omar Al Muqbali Mosque
The plane remained grounded at Nice Côte d'Azur Airport in France
'Cepralix', a medicine used to treat major depression and anxiety disorders, was among the smuggled items