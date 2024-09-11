Dubai traffic alert: Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road before Umm Suqeim Street Exit

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 3:43 PM

Dubai Police have put out an alert informing motorists of an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The authority took to X to alert drivers of the accident before the Umm Suqeim Street Exit.

The incident occurred on the road heading towards the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.