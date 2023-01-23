Dubai: Residents report tremors in some parts of emirate

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has not reported any earthquakes or tremors this morning so far

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 23 Jan 2023, 12:00 PM

Tremors were felt in some parts of Dubai on Monday morning. Some residents told Khaleej Times that they felt their floors shake for several seconds.

Mohammed Anshah, who works in Dubai Media City, felt his chair move for a few seconds. “Colleagues on the whole floor felt it and we all stopped working,” he said. “We thought it was an earthquake.”

Social media was abuzz with comments from Dubai residents about having felt the tremors. A Twitter post asking if anyone else felt the quake received several responses, with one user saying it was “strong”. Another said she felt the tremors in the Marina area.

