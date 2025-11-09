  • search in Khaleej Times
Drones to help Dubai authorities investigate fire incidents, improve safety

Linking the Civil Defence reporting system with Dubai Police Drone Systems Center will help reconstruct incidents, develop scenarios, and facilitate knowledge exchange

Published: Sun 9 Nov 2025, 2:33 PM

Authorities in Dubai are to use drones to monitor, manage, and investigate fire incidents more efficiently, improve safety, speed up emergency responses, and integrate the technology into security infrastructure.

In this regard, Dubai Police has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the General Command of Dubai Civil Defence (DCD) to boost coordination and expertise in drone technology. The agreement includes linking the Civil Defence reporting system with Dubai Police Drone Systems Center, developing scenarios for reconstructing fire incidents, and facilitating knowledge exchange between both entities.

Lt Gen Harib Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, emphasised that the signing of the MoU is a vital step in strengthening strategic partnerships with various government entities. “This initiative aligns with the directives of our wise leadership to establish a comprehensive security system that adapts to developments across diverse fields, particularly in joint operational areas such as responding to fire-related incidents using best practices,” he added.

"Community safety cannot be achieved without institutional integration. Enhancing collaboration with government departments, including Dubai Civil Defense, is a top priority. This partnership will help us achieve our strategic goals of improving security, safety, and the well-being of our community," Al Shamsi said.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Jamal Al Muhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defence, highlighted that the agreement was signed within the framework of enhancing collaboration and integrating efforts in technological advancement, particularly in the use of drones for security and field operations.

“This initiative embodies the directives of our wise leadership to leverage the latest smart technologies in support of the security and safety framework, while also developing efficient mechanisms for rapid response and incident management. Ultimately, this will help protect lives and property, reinforcing Dubai's position as a pioneer in security innovation and future readiness,” he continued.