Dubai: Now motorists can report minor accidents, incidents against unknown party at Enoc stations

Dubai motorists can now report minor traffic accidents and accidents against an unknown party at Enoc service stations. Dubai Police launched this as part of the 4th phase of the "On-The-GO" initiative that allows motorists to report minor accidents and obtain accidents against unknown party reports at participating Enoc service stations.
Enoc personnel at service stations will assist residents in reporting minor accidents and obtaining accidents against unknown party reports in a few minutes instead of motorists going to a police station, where they may have to wait in a queue to report an accident.
According to Lieutenant Majid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the 'On-The-Go' initiative, said, "It also assists police patrols in maintaining the flow of the traffic, as well as strengthen Dubai Police's partnership and cooperation with private sectors."
Al Kaabi continued, "This initiative responds to the Government's objectives of enhancing the community's way of life and maximizing their happiness."
The chairman of the 'On-The-Go' initiative said strengthening their partnership with Enoc through making the 'On-The-Go' service complements Dubai Police Smart App, via which motorists can also report minor accidents and accidents against an unknown party within three minutes. "We consider customers who do not own smart devices and others who prefer to issue the report from the police stations directly," Al Kaabi noted.
