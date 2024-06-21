Dubai: Multiple-vehicle collision on Sheikh Zayed Road causes traffic jam

Most residents can expect a fair to partly cloudy day
An accident involving multiple vehicles has taken place on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Police said on Friday.
The authority said that the accident involving several vehicles happened before the Last Exit, heading towards Abu Dhabi, causing a traffic jam.
See the map below:
Police urged motorists to be careful and take alternative routes.
The Ministry of Interior (MoI) had recently uploaded 'open data’ on road safety statistics for 2023, identifying which roads and streets are more prone to accidents.
Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road came in third with 16 deaths and 131 injuries for a total of 147.
