Dubai: SUV overturns in multi-vehicle crash on busy Al Quoz road

An SUV lay overturned on Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan Street on Tuesday afternoon after a multi-vehicular collision that made traffic snarl towards Sheikh Zayed Road. Two sedans were also involved in the crash, which left the Al Quoz corridor congested.

Emergency teams rushed to the scene, with multiple ambulances attending to the injured and supporting affected drivers and passengers. Two lanes were closed as authorities worked to clear the wreck from the accident, forcing vehicles to move through a single lane.

Debris from the damaged vehicles was scattered across the road as authorities worked to secure the site. No immediate reports of injuries or casualties were available.

Another accident involving an SUV and a sedan was reported near Equity Metro Station on Tuesday morning, on the exit leading towards the car showrooms on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Police were on site directing traffic and assisting motorists as tow trucks moved in to remove the cars involved. Rescue crews were also seen clearing shattered glass and debris to restore normal traffic flow.

