  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Nov 18, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 27, 1447 | Fajr 05:17 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.1°C

Dubai: SUV overturns in multi-vehicle crash on busy Al Quoz road

Emergency teams rushed to the scene, with multiple ambulances attending to the injured and supporting affected drivers and passengers

Published: Tue 18 Nov 2025, 4:09 PM

Top Stories

UAE public holidays 2026: 6-day break, long weekends, transferable dates explained

UAE public holidays 2026: 6-day break, long weekends, transferable dates explained

Dubai Airshow 2025: Emirates to invest up to Dh44 billion in Al Maktoum airport

Dubai Airshow 2025: Emirates to invest up to Dh44 billion in Al Maktoum airport

UAE transfers National Day holiday to give residents a 4-day break for Eid Al Etihad

UAE transfers National Day holiday to give residents a 4-day break for Eid Al Etihad

An SUV lay overturned on Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan Street on Tuesday afternoon after a multi-vehicular collision that made traffic snarl towards Sheikh Zayed Road. Two sedans were also involved in the crash, which left the Al Quoz corridor congested.

Emergency teams rushed to the scene, with multiple ambulances attending to the injured and supporting affected drivers and passengers. Two lanes were closed as authorities worked to clear the wreck from the accident, forcing vehicles to move through a single lane.

Recommended For You

'Parasocial' crowned Cambridge Dictionary word of 2025

'Parasocial' crowned Cambridge Dictionary word of 2025

Dubai Airshow 2025: Flydubai orders 150 Airbus aircraft worth Dh88 billion

Dubai Airshow 2025: Flydubai orders 150 Airbus aircraft worth Dh88 billion

Why now is the moment for Gulf NRIs to bet big on India’s equity markets

Why now is the moment for Gulf NRIs to bet big on India’s equity markets

Alphabet shares hit record after Berkshire makes rare tech bet with $4.9 billion stake

Alphabet shares hit record after Berkshire makes rare tech bet with $4.9 billion stake

Dubai: Dewa customers can now receive deposit refunds of up to Dh4,000 in just 30 minutes

Dubai: Dewa customers can now receive deposit refunds of up to Dh4,000 in just 30 minutes

 

Debris from the damaged vehicles was scattered across the road as authorities worked to secure the site. No immediate reports of injuries or casualties were available.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Another accident involving an SUV and a sedan was reported near Equity Metro Station on Tuesday morning, on the exit leading towards the car showrooms on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Police were on site directing traffic and assisting motorists as tow trucks moved in to remove the cars involved. Rescue crews were also seen clearing shattered glass and debris to restore normal traffic flow.

Another accident involving an SUV and a sedan was reported near Equity Metro Station on Tuesday morning, close to the exit leading towards the car showrooms on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Police were on site directing traffic and assisting motorists as tow trucks moved in to remove the cars involved. Rescue crews were also seen clearing shattered glass and debris to restore normal traffic flow.