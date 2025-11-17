Dubai: Multi-vehicle crash on Al Maktoum Airport Road; broken car parts swept by motorists

A multi-vehicular crash happened on Monday morning along Al Maktoum Airport Road that caused delay for motorists and visitors coming on the first day of Dubai Airshow.

Khaleej Times has seen an overturned van on the side of the road. A couple more damaged cars were also moved to the side.

Glass and some broken car parts were scattered on the road, but were being swept by concerned motorists who also immediately helped some affected drivers and passengers.

There are no reports yet how many people were injured.