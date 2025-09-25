Dubai: Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with broken-down truck

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a truck that broke down on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The incident happened on Wednesday morning, just after Hessa Bridge towards Sharjah, when a truck came to a halt due to a mechanical failure. A motorcycle then crashed into the back of the vehicle, leaving the rider with severe injuries. He was transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Dubai Police have urged motorists not to stop in the middle of the road. Under Article 98, drivers who stop without justification face a Dh1,000 fine, six black points, and an additional Dh500 fine for obstructing traffic.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said stopping in the middle of the road is one of the most dangerous violations and often leads to fatalities and critical injuries.

He urged drivers to ensure their vehicles are in good condition before heading out and to call police immediately if a breakdown prevents them from moving the car. “In such cases, police patrols will secure the vehicle and implement safety measures to protect passengers and other road users,” he said.

What to do if your car breaks down in the middle of the road. Dubai Police have reminded motorists to follow safety procedures if their vehicle breaks down and cannot be moved off the road:

Switch on hazard lights immediately

Place a warning triangle behind the vehicle at a safe distance to alert approaching drivers

Exit the vehicle with all passengers and move to a secure area off the road

Contact the police for assistance so patrols can secure the vehicle and ensure road safety

