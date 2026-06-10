Emirates Road bus crash: 3 in critical condition after accident in Dubai

Three people are in critical condition after a fatal minibus crash that occurred on Emirates Road in Dubai on Sunday, a social worker dealing with the incident confirmed. The accident left seven dead and nine injured, police said.

“A total of eight people were admitted to hospital after the incident,” he said. “Four of them have been discharged. The condition of three workers — two Indians and one Nepali man — continues to be serious.”

The accident occurred when the minibus rammed into a truck that was parked on the side of the highway due to a technical fault. The bus driver allegedly failed to pay attention and keep a safe distance, leading to the accident.

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Remains 'disfigured'

A total of 16 people were on board the minibus at the time. All were employees of a technical services company based in the UAE. The company is a contractor for various services including aluminum cladding, glass installation, and handyman services.

The nationalities of the deceased have also been confirmed by the staff of the company the men on the bus worked for — six were Indian and one was Sri Lankan. The representative added that the accident, which took place in the afternoon, occurred as the men were returning from a work site to their residence.

According to the social worker, the bodies of the deceased are still being identified. “The remains are badly disfigured and the identification process remains challenging,” he said. “Representatives of the company have to identify each of the deceased before we can proceed with the remaining paperwork.”

On Monday, officials from the Indian Consulate visited the hospital to meet the injured and said they are working closely with local authorities to ensure all possible assistance is provided.

"Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time," the consulate said in a statement.