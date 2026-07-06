Fire breaks out at restaurant on Sheikh Zayed Road, cooling operations underway

A fire broke out at a restaurant on Sheikh Zayed Road on Monday morning, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky and prompting a swift response from emergency services to the site close to the first interchange.

According to Dubai Civil Defence, its Operations Room received a report of the fire at 7.42am on Monday, July 6. Al Ittihad Fire Station was immediately dispatched as the first responder.

Firefighters arrived at the location at 7.48am, responding to the situation in six minutes. Authorities classified the incident as a medium-scale fire, and residents were evacuated from the area as a precautionary measure.

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By 10.50am, the incident commander confirmed that the fire had been brought under control and cooling operations were underway. No injuries were reported.

Dubai Civil Defence said the site would be handed over to the relevant authorities after cooling operations are completed, in line with standard procedures.

Dubai Police also confirmed the incident, stating that emergency teams were dealing with the fire. Speaking on Dubai FM radio, an officer advised motorists to exercise caution as smoke from the blaze was affecting visibility in the area.

Eyewitnesses saw emergency vehicles rushing to the scene within minutes. “I was just on my morning walk at around 8am when I saw the thick plumes of smoke coming near the building,” said one eyewitness.