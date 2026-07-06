Fire breaks out at restaurant on Sheikh Zayed Road, cooling operations underway

Authorities classified the incident as a medium-scale fire, and residents were evacuated from the area as a precautionary measure

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 6 Jul 2026, 10:06 AM UPDATED: Mon 6 Jul 2026, 12:12 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

A fire broke out at a restaurant on Sheikh Zayed Road on Monday morning, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky and prompting a swift response from emergency services to the site close to the first interchange.

According to Dubai Civil Defence, its Operations Room received a report of the fire at 7.42am on Monday, July 6. Al Ittihad Fire Station was immediately dispatched as the first responder.

Recommended For You

Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay employee over Dh875,700 in unpaid salaries

Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay employee over Dh875,700 in unpaid salaries

Woman in Dubai jailed, fined for making digital payments with another person's bank card

Woman in Dubai jailed, fined for making digital payments with another person's bank card

Oil tanker hit by 'unidentified projectile' in Strait of Hormuz: Maritime agency

Oil tanker hit by 'unidentified projectile' in Strait of Hormuz: Maritime agency

3 crashes in 3 months: UAE experts demand harsh penalties for drivers stopping on roads

3 crashes in 3 months: UAE experts demand harsh penalties for drivers stopping on roads

Dubai Mall Metro Station's bus, taxi service road to shut temporarily, RTA announces

Dubai Mall Metro Station's bus, taxi service road to shut temporarily, RTA announces

 

Firefighters arrived at the location at 7.48am, responding to the situation in six minutes. Authorities classified the incident as a medium-scale fire, and residents were evacuated from the area as a precautionary measure.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

By 10.50am, the incident commander confirmed that the fire had been brought under control and cooling operations were underway. No injuries were reported.

Dubai Civil Defence said the site would be handed over to the relevant authorities after cooling operations are completed, in line with standard procedures.

Dubai Police also confirmed the incident, stating that emergency teams were dealing with the fire. Speaking on Dubai FM radio, an officer advised motorists to exercise caution as smoke from the blaze was affecting visibility in the area.

Eyewitnesses saw emergency vehicles rushing to the scene within minutes. “I was just on my morning walk at around 8am when I saw the thick plumes of smoke coming near the building,” said one eyewitness.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay employee over Dh875,700 in unpaid salaries

2

Woman in Dubai jailed, fined for making digital payments with another person's bank card

3

Oil tanker hit by 'unidentified projectile' in Strait of Hormuz: Maritime agency

4

India announces new e-OCI card for overseas citizens; how to download

5

6 major UAE visa rule changes in 2026 you should know about