Dubai: Fire breaks out on boat, put out within an hour

Civil defence authorities in the emirate reached the site within six minutes of being notified

By Web Desk Published: Sat 27 May 2023, 5:24 PM

A seaport boat in Bur Dubai, Dubai, caught fire on Saturday morning.

The Dubai Civil Defense Operation Center was notified about the blaze at 9.06am, and a team from Etihad fire station, the first responder, reached the site of the incident at 9.12am - within six minutes of being notified.

The boat fire, which was situated near a warehouse, was doused by the joint effort between the first responders, and the Al Karama Fire Station, Al Ras Fire Station and the Maritime Rescue Center, who were called to provide backup.

It was confirmed that cooling operations were underway at 10am, and that no injuries or fatalaties occurred. The site has been handed over to the relevant authorities to carry out regular procedures.

