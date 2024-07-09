Dubai: Fire breaks out near Business Bay tower

The ticket costs Dh35 and the commuters can pay using their Masaar card
A fire broke out on a small vacant lot near Damac Business Tower on Marasi Drive in Business Bay on Tuesday morning.
Black fumes billowed from the ground but the blaze erupted away from the building, according to a resident who confirmed the fire to Khaleej Times.
The fire started at around 9.45am, according to an eyewitness. The flow of traffic was not affected as the incident did not happen near the main road.
Authorities immediately responded to the incident, putting out the fire after about 15 minutes, the eyewitness said. The cause of the incident was not yet known.
