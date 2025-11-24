  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai: Fire breaks out in multiple warehouses; blaze brought under control

No injuries were reported in the incident that took place in Umm Ramool

Published: Mon 24 Nov 2025, 8:46 PM

Updated: Mon 24 Nov 2025, 9:10 PM

A fire broke out in multiple warehouses located in Dubai's Umm Ramool area on Monday, November 24, the Dubai Civil Defence said in a statement.

The authorities' teams arrived on the scene after receiving reports of the incident. The blaze was brought under control in less than 40 minutes. 

No injuries have been reported, the authority stated. 

Recently, a fire broke out at the popular bike store Wolfi. The warehouse is located on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Meanwhile in August, a massive fire had erupted in multiple showrooms at the Dubai Auto Zone in Al Awir.