Dubai: Fire at Barsha residential tower brought under control

A fire reported in Dubai’s Al Barsha 1 on Tuesday has been brought under control, the emirate’s civil defence has confirmed. In a statement to Khaleej Times, the authority described the blaze as “moderate”.

The authority was alerted about the fire at 3.45am. Firefighters arrived at the site in under seven minutes and brought the blaze under control in two hours. Around 7.30am, the site was handed over to the authorities concerned for further investigation.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Eyewitnesses told Khaleej Times that emergency responders cordoned off the site as they battled the blaze.

Footage shared on social media shows a large blaze on the upper floors of the building. The videos depict fire trucks and ambulances at the scene.

Al Barsha, a busy area near the Mall of Emirates, is home to various retail outlets such as small supermarkets, salons, restaurants, and residential buildings. Ringshai, who works at a supermarket in Al Barsha, said, "This happened at a high-rise residential building a few blocks from our store. I've seen police stationed here for hours, and the area is off-limits to everyone. We haven't heard of any casualties, and it seems things are now under control. "When I arrived at work, I was surprised by the commotion, with so many police cars parked here. This is usually a busy time with many delivery orders, so we're typically on our toes. I haven't been able to get closer since that side is restricted," he added. With inputs from Sahim Salim