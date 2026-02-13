Dubai authority contains major fire in an hour; arrives at scene in minutes
The site will be handed over to the concerned authorities once cooling procedures are completed, in accordance with the approved protocols
- PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 7:16 PM
Dubai Civil Defence managed to contain a fire that broke out in Ras Al Khor within an hour, authorities confirmed to Khaleej Times in a statement. The fire was brought under control by firefighters and robots that arrived on site within minutes of being alerted about the incident.
The operations room received a report at 1.23pm on afternoon Friday, February 13, 2026, about a fire incident at a warehouse in Ras Al Khor. Firefighters from Nad Al Sheba Fire Station were immediately dispatched as the first responder to the scene.