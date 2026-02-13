Dubai authority contains major fire in an hour; arrives at scene in minutes

The site will be handed over to the concerned authorities once cooling procedures are completed, in accordance with the approved protocols

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 7:16 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Dubai Civil Defence managed to contain a fire that broke out in Ras Al Khor within an hour, authorities confirmed to Khaleej Times in a statement. The fire was brought under control by firefighters and robots that arrived on site within minutes of being alerted about the incident.

The operations room received a report at 1.23pm on afternoon Friday, February 13, 2026, about a fire incident at a warehouse in Ras Al Khor. Firefighters from Nad Al Sheba Fire Station were immediately dispatched as the first responder to the scene.

Recommended For You

Roses or cauliflower: Filipinos weigh in on being romantic or practical on Valentine’s Day

Roses or cauliflower: Filipinos weigh in on being romantic or practical on Valentine’s Day

Bangladesh political heir Tarique Rahman poised for PM

Bangladesh political heir Tarique Rahman poised for PM

Zimbabwe stun Australia to stay unbeaten in T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe stun Australia to stay unbeaten in T20 World Cup

India's $500 billion US imports intent draws scepticism, risks widening trade deficit

India's $500 billion US imports intent draws scepticism, risks widening trade deficit