Man killed in Dubai car showroom explosion identified as Indian expat

An Indian man has been identified as the person who died in a gas cylinder explosion at a car showroom in Dubai. A social worker told Khaleej Times that authorities are still waiting for forensic reports to confirm the identity of the man.

“The company has identified him as a 27-year-old Indian man,” he said. “But the forensics department is still waiting for his fingerprint results to verify the man’s identity.”

Indian media reported that the man, who got married last year, arrived in Dubai roughly eight months ago. The car showroom lists the man as a multimedia marketing specialist on its website. According to a statement by the Dubai Civil Defense, five others were injured in the blast.

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Meanwhile, the area around the Dubai-based car showroom wore a sombre look. The air around the location carried the distinct burnt smell.

The walls of the luxury car dealership located in Al Quoz were covered with soot. The sign boards of nearby shops bore signs of damage sustained in the blast. When Khaleej Times visited the location, a group from emergency services was on site conducting investigations. Although several cars were on display, the showroom remained closed.

On Monday the Dubai Civil Defence released the statement that within an hour of being notified of the incident, the authority had brought the blast under control, secured the site and provided necessary assistance to all those involved.

Khaleej Times has reached out to the company for a comment, but a customer service agent said that the management of the facility was prioritising helping the casualties and their families.

Within minutes, emergency responders were on scene

An eyewitness to the event from a nearby shop said that he was in an adjoining shop when he heard the loud blast. “I couldn’t figure out where the sounds were coming from, but then I saw the flames at the showroom,” he said. “I wanted to run over, but I was scared. Within minutes, emergency responders were on scene.”

He added that after the flame was under control, investigators interviewed people on site and continued their investigations into the incident.

It is not yet clear what the reason for the blast was or why there was a gas cylinder at the car showroom. Other eyewitnesses reported seeing several emergency vehicles on site. “I was on the public bus driving by the area when I saw fire engines on site,” said another resident.

During rising UAE summer temperatures, authorities have time and again warned residents of serious risks posed by gas cylinders if not stored, maintained and handled properly. Speaking to Khaleej Times previously, safety experts have urged residents and restaurant operators to take extra precautions when handling cooking gas to prevent accidents and fires during peak heat.

Dubai Police have also warned residents against dealing with unlicensed gas cylinder sellers and said that they seized 300 cylinders since the start of this year. These were seized during field campaigns for not meeting safety specifications.