Dubai: Car catches fire on Sheikh Zayed Road, causes traffic congestion; police issue advisory

The authority warns of a tailback on the major road

By Web Desk Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 8:01 AM Last updated: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 8:06 AM

Dubai Police has warned motorists to be careful while driving on Sheikh Zayed Road due to a car catching fire.

Dubai Police tweeted: "Congestion on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Arabian Ranches towards the capital, Abu Dhabi, as a result of a vehicle fire accident. Please be careful."

The location of the accident has been marked in the map above.

The map itself displays a red line indicating heavy traffic and displays a sign of a car breaking down.

More to follow