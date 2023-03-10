Dubai: Car catches fire on Sheikh Zayed Road, causes traffic congestion; police issue advisory

Police officials express concern about cybercrimes which lead to losses estimated at billions of dollars to global economies
Dubai Police has warned motorists to be careful while driving on Sheikh Zayed Road due to a car catching fire.
Dubai Police tweeted: "Congestion on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Arabian Ranches towards the capital, Abu Dhabi, as a result of a vehicle fire accident. Please be careful."
The location of the accident has been marked in the map above.
The map itself displays a red line indicating heavy traffic and displays a sign of a car breaking down.
More to follow
