Dubai: Building catches fire in Al Barsha, emergency officials on site

On May 21, 2021, the emirate's Crown Prince welcomed his twins, a son named Rashid and a daughter named Shaikha
A building in Dubai’s Al Barsha has caught fire. According to eyewitnesses, the building in Al Barsha 1 has been evacuated.
The police and other emergency officials are on site and have cordoned off the area.
More details to follow
On May 21, 2021, the emirate's Crown Prince welcomed his twins, a son named Rashid and a daughter named Shaikha
This display change is usually done on special occasions, either to raise awareness or mark a significant event
The authority will collaborate with other government entities for the exercise
They were judged on their ability to incorporate themes of sustainability and zero waste
President, VP wish country continued progress and prosperity
Lt Gen Al Marri advises them to streamline customers’ transactions and improve business quality
On Tuesday visitors on Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim beaches first spotted the thousands of nurdles that washed up ashore
MoU will provide students with opportunities to participate in internships, research and development projects and capacity-building programmes