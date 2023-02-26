Dubai: Building catches fire in Al Barsha, emergency officials on site

The building has been evacuated, according to eyewitnesses

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 12:55 PM

A building in Dubai’s Al Barsha has caught fire. According to eyewitnesses, the building in Al Barsha 1 has been evacuated.

The police and other emergency officials are on site and have cordoned off the area.

More details to follow