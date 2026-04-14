'Became a family here': Dubai gym hit by fire; members grieve loss of 'second home'

Members of a popular gym in Al Quoz said they were shocked and heartbroken after a fire hit the facility early Tuesday, bringing an abrupt end to what many described as a close-knit fitness community.

Ayoub Jemail, who has been training at Binous gym for five years, said the space meant far more than just workouts. “It wasn’t just a gym for us, it was like a community. People came here not just to work out, but to socialise and connect,” he said.

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“I was here just last night, and a few hours later we heard about the fire. It was honestly heartbreaking. We can always find another place to work out, but rebuilding that kind of community will take time,” added Ayoub.

A trainer who worked at the facility said he was shocked when he heard the news in the morning. “I left the gym around 8pm last night, and everything was completely normal. When one of my clients called me, I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

“This wasn’t just a workplace. Over time, the members became like family. We trained together every day, supported each other, and built real friendships. Many of them are now family friends. I’ll miss my workouts here, but more than that, I’ll miss the people.”

According to authorities, the fire broke out at warehouse facilities in Al Quoz at around 3.45am on April 14. Dubai Civil Defence teams responded to the incident and worked to contain the blaze, preventing it from spreading to nearby properties. No injuries were reported, and an investigation into the cause is under way.

Mustafa, another regular, said the gym was part of people’s everyday routine. “This wasn’t somewhere you just came in and left. People spent hours here, training, talking, and being around each other,” he said.

“You would see the same faces every day and build connections. Losing a place like this feels like losing a second home.”

Fitness enthusiast John Elgandy, in a post on Instagram, described the incident as a major loss for the fitness community. “This was one of the top gyms in Dubai, known for its serious training environment. To see something like this happen overnight is really shocking,” he said in his Instagram post.

“Members trained together, supported each other and grew together. Seeing it all destroyed like this is really sad.”