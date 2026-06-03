Dubai biker seriously injured in collision while driving against traffic

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in Dubai’s Majan area after riding against the flow of traffic and colliding with a vehicle on an internal road.

The Dubai Police said traffic patrols and ambulance teams were dispatched to the scene immediately after the accident was reported. The injured motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.

The force warned that driving or riding against traffic increases the risk of head-on collisions, endangers motorists and pedestrians, disrupts traffic flow, and can lead to severe damage and even loss of life.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the violation poses a direct threat to road users and is among the leading causes of fatal accidents.

Driving against the flow of traffic carries a Dh600 fine, four black points, and a seven-day vehicle impoundment. Dubai Police said motorists may also face a separate Dh500 fine under Article 98 of the Traffic Law for obstructing traffic.

The force said it would continue traffic awareness campaigns to reduce dangerous road behaviour and take strict legal action against violators to support road safety and community wellbeing.