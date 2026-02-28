Dubai authorities control building fire in Palm Jumeirah area, 4 injured

[Editor's note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Dubai authorities confirm that an incident occurred in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately and the site has been secured. Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control.

Four individuals sustained injuries and have been transferred to medical facilities. The safety and wellbeing of residents and visitors remain the highest priority.

Authorities continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard the public. The public is urged to remain calm, rely solely on verified information from official sources, and refrain from circulating videos or images on social media. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

The Dubai Media Office assured the public that their safety will always come first. "We are with you, following the developments moment by moment, and the competent authorities are taking all necessary measures to protect and ensure the safety of everyone. May God preserve our country and everyone who lives on this blessed land from all harm," they said.