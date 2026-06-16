Fire breaks out at Al Barsha construction site, no injuries reported

A fire that broke out at a construction site in Dubai’s Al Barsha area on Tuesday afternoon was swiftly brought under control by Dubai Civil Defence teams, with no injuries reported.

According to Dubai Civil Defence, the Operations Room received a report of the incident at 2.16pm. Firefighters from Al Barsha Fire Station were immediately dispatched as the first response unit and arrived at the scene at 2.21 pm, achieving a response time of six minutes. Upon arrival, crews found a medium-scale fire at a construction site and launched firefighting operations to contain the blaze.

At 3.2 pm, the incident commander confirmed that the fire had been brought under control and cooling operations were underway. Authorities also confirmed that no casualties or injuries were recorded as a result of the incident.

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