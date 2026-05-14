Driver rescued after vehicle plunges into Sharjah Creek

A driver was rescued in less than eight minutes after his car plunged into Sharjah Creek opposite the Court House on Thursday morning, in a swift operation by Sharjah Civil Defence marine rescue teams.

The incident happened at around 7.04am on May 14, when members of the marine rescue unit spotted the vehicle falling into the water while carrying out their routine morning patrol.

Within moments, the team moved towards the site and launched an urgent rescue operation. Rescuers dived into the creek, reached the vehicle and managed to pull the driver out before the situation could turn fatal.

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The driver was handed over to the National Ambulance at the scene. Authorities said his condition was good after he received the necessary medical care.

Brigadier General Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, said the operation reflected the authority’s high level of readiness and the professionalism of its field teams.

“Rapid response is a key factor in saving lives during emergency incidents, especially in cases that require immediate intervention,” he said. “The continuous training of our rescue teams and their preparedness around the clock enable them to deal efficiently with different types of emergencies and protect members of the community.”

He added that Sharjah Civil Defence remains committed to strengthening its emergency response system, enhancing field readiness and ensuring that specialised teams are equipped to reach accident sites quickly.

The rescue also underlined the importance of marine patrols in responding to accidents near waterways, where every minute can make the difference between life and death.