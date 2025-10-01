One injured in 2-truck collision after driver falls asleep, loses control

A driver was injured in a collision between two trucks on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, near the Al Maktoum Airport roundabout, heading towards Abu Dhabi.

Initial reports indicate that one of the truck drivers fell asleep at the wheel, lost control, and crashed into the truck ahead, causing significant traffic congestion and prompting authorities to divert vehicles to alternative routes.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said traffic accident experts were immediately dispatched to the scene to investigate and gather evidence. “Traffic patrols managed the flow of vehicles, secured the accident site, and ensured ambulances and rescue teams could reach the scene efficiently. Response teams worked promptly to remove the damaged vehicle and restore normal traffic conditions,” he added.

The police issued a cautionary advisory on the dangers of driving while fatigued or drowsy, warning that even small mistakes can have deadly consequences. “Falling asleep at the wheel is one of the leading causes of traffic accidents resulting in fatalities and severe injuries,” Bin Suwaidan said.

He stressed the importance of adequate rest before driving, staying alert to unexpected road conditions, and pulling over immediately if drivers feel tired. “Adhering to traffic safety guidelines and remaining vigilant on the road is essential to prevent serious accidents and ensure the safety of all road users,” he said.