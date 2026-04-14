Early morning warehouse fire in Dubai’s Al Quoz under control; no injuries reported

Swift response at 3.45am contained the blaze in warehouse facilities belonging to a gym; an investigation into the cause of the fire is expected to follow

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 14 Apr 2026, 4:40 PM
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Teams from Dubai Civil Defence responded to a fire that broke out in warehouse facilities belonging to a gym in the Al Quoz area in the early hours of Tuesday.

Authorities said the incident was reported at 3.45am on April 14, 2026, prompting a swift response from emergency crews, who worked to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby properties.

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The fire was successfully brought under control, and no injuries were reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire is expected to follow.

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