Al Salam naval base in Abu Dhabi targeted by Iranian drones; no casualties

The attack caused a fire in two containers storing general materials, which was successfully handled by specialised teams

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Mar 2026, 6:16 PM UPDATED: Sun 1 Mar 2026, 6:29 PM
[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Two Iranian drones targeted a warehouse at the Al Salam Naval Base in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, the UAE’s Ministry of Defence announced.

The authority said that specialised teams successfully handled the incident. The attack caused a fire in two containers storing general materials, but no human casualties were reported.

The ministry condemned the targeting in the strongest terms, calling it a blatant act of aggression and a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law. It stressed that the UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and take all necessary measures to protect its lands, people, and residents while preserving national sovereignty, security, and stability and safeguarding the country’s interests and