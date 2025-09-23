Dubai: Drones deployed to bring fire under control in Al Barsha building

The Dubai Civil Defence has brought under control a fire that broke out on Tuesday afternoon in a 14-storey residential building in the Al Barsha area, near the Mall of the Emirates. The blaze, which reportedly began around 2pm, prompted an immediate emergency response, with firefighting teams reaching the site within six minutes of receiving the alert.

Authorities confirmed that no casualties have been reported. Residents were evacuated safely, and the site will be handed over to relevant authorities after completion of cooling operations, which continued into the evening.

The Dubai Civil Defence deployed its advanced ‘Shaheen’ drones to assist in combating the fire. Designed specifically for high-rise emergencies up to 200 metres tall, the drones carry a 1,200-litre tank capable of delivering water and firefighting foam. The aerial support provided by the drones allowed firefighters to contain the blaze more effectively and reduce the risk of further spread.

Eyewitness accounts

Residents at the scene reported seeing smoke emanating from the fourth floor, which is believed to be where the fire started. Sahar, a resident living on the 10th floor, recounted her escape to Khaleej Times: “My nanny called me around 2.15pm, but I was on the other side of the building. At first, I thought it was just bad weather, not fire smoke. Once I realised the building was on fire, I managed to evacuate safely with the help of a neighbour, who also helped my nanny and baby. I only managed to take my purse,” she said, waiting outside a restaurant in B1 Mall opposite the building.

Another eyewitness, Mira, a Filipino expat living in Al Barsha 1, said: “I was eating lunch when I heard several fire trucks arriving. I went outside and saw the upper floor of the building on fire.”

The Saleh Bin Lahej building, where the fire broke out, is located just a few metres from the Mall of the Emirates and adjacent to a residential block that caught fire on December 30 last year. The area has seen multiple fire-related incidents in recent months. Notably, a gas leak on May 13 sparked a blaze at the nearby 13-storey Al Zarooni Building, which led to long-term closures of several establishments.

By 5pm, Dubai Civil Defence teams were carrying out cooling operations, ensuring the fire was fully extinguished and the building safe. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Watch a video of the cooling efforts: