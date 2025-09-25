UAE: Two Emirati sisters killed in Al Ain road crash

Two Emirati sisters were killed in a devastating road crash in Al Ain on Wednesday, September 24. They were identified as Iman Salem Marhoon Al Alawi and Amira Salem Marhoon Al Alawi, according to UAE funeral service account @Janaza_UAE on Instagram.

The funeral prayers were held the same day at Al Shaheed Omar Al Maqbali Mosque in Um Ghafa, after Asr prayers. The sisters were later laid to rest at Um Ghafa cemetery.

The announcement was first shared by @Janaza_UAE, which regularly posts updates on funeral prayers and burials across the UAE.

Messages of condolences have poured in online, with many praying for the young women, asking God to grant them mercy, elevate their place in paradise, and give strength to their family.

One tribute posted by @Ls_24 read: “They passed away as sisters who were a symbol of goodness, and a reference for good manners and morals. At work, their presence was a light that illuminated the place. Their dealings with clients were a kind word that gladdened hearts and a sincere smile that removed worries from faces. They were an example of cooperation and loyalty.”