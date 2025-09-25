  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 24, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 3, 1447 | Fajr 04:51 | DXB clear.png32°C

UAE: Two Emirati sisters killed in Al Ain road crash

The funeral prayers were held the same day at Al Shaheed Omar Al Maqbali Mosque in Um Ghafa

Published: Thu 25 Sept 2025, 1:08 AM

Top Stories

UAE: Two Emirati sisters killed in Al Ain road crash

UAE: Two Emirati sisters killed in Al Ain road crash

Dubai school fees to get cheaper as KHDA unveils strategy for quality education

Dubai school fees to get cheaper as KHDA unveils strategy for quality education

Future-proofing Dubai: New 100-year drainage system gets green light

Future-proofing Dubai: New 100-year drainage system gets green light

Two Emirati sisters were killed in a devastating road crash in Al Ain on Wednesday, September 24. They were identified as Iman Salem Marhoon Al Alawi and Amira Salem Marhoon Al Alawi, according to UAE funeral service account @Janaza_UAE on Instagram.

The funeral prayers were held the same day at Al Shaheed Omar Al Maqbali Mosque in Um Ghafa, after Asr prayers. The sisters were later laid to rest at Um Ghafa cemetery.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Thumbay Healthcare honours 41 doctors; unveils Marhaba Surgeons to enroll 500 surgeons

thumb-image

Sharjah royal passes away; 3 days of mourning declared

thumb-image

England's Bashir, Wood back from injury, Brook named vice-captain in Ashes squad

thumb-image

Trump lashes out as suspended TV host Kimmel returns to air

thumb-image

US implements EU trade deal, 15% autos tariffs retroactive to Aug 1

 

The announcement was first shared by @Janaza_UAE, which regularly posts updates on funeral prayers and burials across the UAE.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Messages of condolences have poured in online, with many praying for the young women, asking God to grant them mercy, elevate their place in paradise, and give strength to their family.

One tribute posted by @Ls_24 read: “They passed away as sisters who were a symbol of goodness, and a reference for good manners and morals. At work, their presence was a light that illuminated the place. Their dealings with clients were a kind word that gladdened hearts and a sincere smile that removed worries from faces. They were an example of cooperation and loyalty.”