Watch: Ajman Police contain fire at vacant residential building, no injuries reported

Civil defence teams and police patrols immediately moved to the scene, where the fire was contained and prevented from spreading to nearby buildings

Published: Wed 3 Sept 2025, 7:32 PM

Updated: Wed 3 Sept 2025, 7:39 PM

Ajman Police on Wednesday contained a fire that broke out in a vacant residential house in the Al Naeemiyah area. Officials confirmed that the blaze caused no injuries and resulted in only minor material damage.

The Ajman Civil Defence received a report of the blaze in the afternoon, which involved a building under construction. Civil defence teams, along with police patrols, quickly responded and moved to the scene, containing the fire and preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings.

The Ajman Police General Command and Civil Defence Directorate praised the quick response and efficiency of the field teams in handling the incident.

They also confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire, while reminding residents to follow safety and precautionary measures to prevent such incidents.

  • Watch below how the authorities tackled the blaze: