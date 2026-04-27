Ajman authorities control fire at building materials factory; no injuries

The Ajman Media Office confirmed that the civil defence teams successfully managed the fire in Industrial Area 1 without recording any injuries

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 27 Apr 2026, 2:27 PM
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An Ajman fire at a building materials factory in Industrial Area 1 was successfully brought under control.

Civil defence teams, in coordination with the relevant authorities, responded to the incident and contained the blaze, according to the Ajman Media Office.

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No injuries were reported in the incident, the media office said.

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