Ajman authorities control fire at building materials factory; no injuries
The Ajman Media Office confirmed that the civil defence teams successfully managed the fire in Industrial Area 1 without recording any injuries
- PUBLISHED: Mon 27 Apr 2026, 2:27 PM
An Ajman fire at a building materials factory in Industrial Area 1 was successfully brought under control.
Civil defence teams, in coordination with the relevant authorities, responded to the incident and contained the blaze, according to the Ajman Media Office.
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No injuries were reported in the incident, the media office said.