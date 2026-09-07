Abu Dhabi Police respond to fire that broke out at farm in Al Bahya

Authorities urged the public to obtain information about the incident only from official sources

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 7 Sept 2026, 5:30 PM UPDATED: Mon 7 Sept 2026, 6:23 PM
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A fire broke out at a farm in Abu Dhabi’s Al Bahya area on Monday, September 7, with authorities responding to the blaze, according to Abu Dhabi Police.

Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority are currently dealing with the fire that broke out on Monday evening. No cause of the blaze was given in the initial statement.

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Authorities urged the public to obtain information about the incident only from official sources.


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